Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Up 11.2%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 63,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.
About Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF)
