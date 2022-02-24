Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,037 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after acquiring an additional 835,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,198,047. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

