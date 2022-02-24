Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.89. 659,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,521,226. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $341.92 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $418.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

