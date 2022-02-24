Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,603.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,846,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $746,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 67,733 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,333. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

