Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,389,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $60.06. 299,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,259,484. The firm has a market cap of $259.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.82.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.