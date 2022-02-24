Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $304.42. The stock had a trading volume of 86,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,899. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.95 and its 200 day moving average is $363.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $317.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

