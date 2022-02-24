Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,155,000 after purchasing an additional 306,909 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded down $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $216.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,677. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.25. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

