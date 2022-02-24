Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,029 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 88,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

