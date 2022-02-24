Validity (VAL) Market Cap Achieves $15.02 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00008621 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $15.02 million and approximately $795,386.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Validity has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,517,169 coins and its circulating supply is 4,513,880 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

