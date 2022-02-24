Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.91

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 2724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Several research firms have commented on VNDA. TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $678.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

