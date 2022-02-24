VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.21% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $47,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 195.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,304.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

BIZD stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

