VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Gap Up to $34.74

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.74, but opened at $36.18. VanEck Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 722,964 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,444,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,329,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,725,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,053,000.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.