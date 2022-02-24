VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.79

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.79 and last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 22391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,372,000 after buying an additional 220,250 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

