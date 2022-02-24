VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Gap Up to $43.40

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.40, but opened at $45.48. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $43.26, with a volume of 143,428 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 82,638 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

