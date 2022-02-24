VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stake Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

