Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $113.34

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $113.34 and last traded at $113.40, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,536 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,958,000 after acquiring an additional 997,541 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,653,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33,918.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 348,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after acquiring an additional 346,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,220,000 after purchasing an additional 308,855 shares during the period.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

