Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) Stock Holdings Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,798 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.06% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,716,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,072,000. Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8,750.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCEB stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $75.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.