Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $150.55

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $150.55 and last traded at $150.55, with a volume of 875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.01.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.35.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.