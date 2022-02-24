Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 5.7% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.54. 88,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,514. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.