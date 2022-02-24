Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $118.00

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $118.00 and last traded at $118.41, with a volume of 1006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.34.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

