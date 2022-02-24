Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.15

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.15 and last traded at $46.34, with a volume of 176839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.