Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.25

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.25 and last traded at $60.50, with a volume of 169217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,217,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,391,000 after purchasing an additional 263,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,062,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,687,000 after purchasing an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,737,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,972,000 after purchasing an additional 114,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,066,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,986,000 after purchasing an additional 332,335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

