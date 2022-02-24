Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $71.63

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.63 and last traded at $71.72, with a volume of 72225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

