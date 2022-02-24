Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,760 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $48,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 267,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,385,000 after buying an additional 266,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $179.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $157.89 and a 1 year high of $201.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.59.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

