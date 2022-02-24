Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $47,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,585,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $148.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.78. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $131.85 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

