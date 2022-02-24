Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 149,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 572,742 shares.The stock last traded at $139.14 and had previously closed at $141.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.15.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.