Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Brookstone Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.5% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $145,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $5,980,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period.

VCSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.30. 154,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.54. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $83.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

