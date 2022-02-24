Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $223.36

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $223.36 and last traded at $224.99, with a volume of 2323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.55 and its 200 day moving average is $277.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

