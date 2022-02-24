Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.10. The company had a trading volume of 157,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,669. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

