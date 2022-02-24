Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.61 and last traded at $49.62. Approximately 558,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.