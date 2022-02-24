Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 323,711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,295.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 270,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 265,051 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,805,000.

VPU opened at $141.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.11.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

