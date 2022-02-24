Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Symmetry Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 314,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,973,000 after buying an additional 29,216 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $137.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,432. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.23.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

