Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $46,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.34. The company had a trading volume of 447,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,432. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.57 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

