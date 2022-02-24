Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.10. 324,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,432. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.23.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.