Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.10. 324,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,432. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.23.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
