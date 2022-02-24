Vanilla Network Price Reaches $3.77 on Major Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $2,656.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00009735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.10 or 0.06741924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,725.99 or 1.00029828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047618 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 793,998 coins and its circulating supply is 649,383 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars.

