VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 420 at UBS Group

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VAT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.00.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VACNY stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.51. 826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.