Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.77

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 12071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

VXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.12.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vaxart by 447.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

