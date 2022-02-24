Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Issues Earnings Results

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Vaxart stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $5.08. 4,652,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.12. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

Get Vaxart alerts:

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vaxart by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vaxart by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vaxart by 58.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VXRT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

About Vaxart (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.