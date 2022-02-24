Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.73

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 3926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VGR. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

