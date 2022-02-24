Vector Group (VGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:VGR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,996. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Vector Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VGR. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Group (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.