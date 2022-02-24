Veil Price Reaches $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Veil has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $805,914.93 and approximately $567.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,948.85 or 0.99785595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00231984 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00285298 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00133767 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003984 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001296 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

