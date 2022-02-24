Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.62

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

