VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $1.23

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.05. VEON shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 121,209 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on VEON shares. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,317,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in VEON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in VEON by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 195,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in VEON by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after buying an additional 2,290,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in VEON by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

