Verge Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $145.84 million and $11.66 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00272099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001171 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,498,045,238 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

