Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.67

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.67 and last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 2763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

VCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,604.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after acquiring an additional 308,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vericel by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 124,912 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Vericel by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vericel by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Vericel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

