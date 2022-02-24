Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vericel updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 48,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,229. Vericel has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,690.00 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,073,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,975,000 after buying an additional 197,562 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 447,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 214,986 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

