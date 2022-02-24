Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.50

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.54), with a volume of 7913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.59).

The firm has a market cap of £56.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The company has a current ratio of 26.51, a quick ratio of 26.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.09.

Get Verici Dx alerts:

Verici Dx Company Profile (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verici Dx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verici Dx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.