Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.50

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.54), with a volume of 7913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.59).
The firm has a market cap of £56.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The company has a current ratio of 26.51, a quick ratio of 26.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.09.
Verici Dx Company Profile (LON:VRCI)
