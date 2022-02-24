VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $332,042.62 and approximately $201.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,289.17 or 1.00040717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00063970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023371 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002136 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014936 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00306727 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,702,013 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

