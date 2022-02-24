Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 933.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,586 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of Verint Systems worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after purchasing an additional 59,911 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,761,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $100,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

