VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Sells $60,741.83 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.82. 691,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.63 and its 200-day moving average is $224.41.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,160,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

